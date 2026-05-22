Delhi HC restrains coercive action against IndiGo in ₹458 crore GST row

The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained tax authorities from taking coercive steps against InterGlobe Aviation , which operates IndiGo Airlines, in a dispute involving a GST demand of nearly Rs 458 crore.

A Division Bench of Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Ajay Digpaul observed at the preliminary stage that the amount received by the airline appeared to be compensatory in nature and not a “supply” under GST law.

The interim protection came while the Court considered IndiGo’s challenge to a tax demand along with an equivalent penalty.

The dispute stems from payments made by an overseas aircraft engine manufacturer after certain engines supplied to the airline allegedly developed faults during 2018-19 and 2019-20, leading to grounding of aircraft. IndiGo said the supplier later issued credit notes amounting to roughly Rs 2,000 crore to offset losses arising from reduced flying hours and business disruption.

The tax department, however, treated the payments as consideration for a taxable service. According to the authorities, the airline had effectively agreed to “tolerate” deficiencies in engine performance in return for compensation, attracting GST under the reverse charge mechanism. Advocate V Lakshmikumaran, appearing for the airline, argued that the payments were purely compensatory and could not be categorised as consideration for any service. He submitted that the airline had already paid Integrated GST while importing the aircraft and engines, and that the later payments only addressed commercial losses caused by engine failures. IndiGo relied on Section 7 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act as well as a CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) circular issued on August 3, 2022, to contend that a taxable supply can arise only where there is an agreement, express or implied, to perform, refrain from performing, or tolerate an act in exchange for consideration. The airline maintained that damages or compensation for contractual breach do not amount to payment for “tolerating” a breach.

“The contract is entered into for performance, not for breach,” the airline argued before the Court while referring to the CBIC clarification. The airline also challenged the tax authorities’ interpretation of the circular, contending that the Commissioner had relied on the same clarification to draw a conclusion contrary to its plain wording. According to IndiGo, the payments were triggered solely because the engines failed to meet agreed standards, forcing aircraft out of operation and causing financial loss. It further argued that even if the arrangement were treated as a service transaction, it would qualify as an export of service because the supplier was based outside India and payments were received in foreign exchange, thereby excluding GST liability.