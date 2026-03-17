Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, CDSCO over misuse of diabetes drugs

The petitioner claims that only informal assurances indicating that the issue was “under consideration” were received, and repeated follow-ups failed to elicit a substantive response.

Alleging wilful non-compliance, the plea contends that the failure to decide within the prescribed period violates the court’s directions. Appearing for the petitioner, counsel submitted that no meaningful action had been taken for several months following the order, adding that even the limited response received came only after the contempt petition was filed and did not include relevant documents.