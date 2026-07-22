Delhi HC clears way for ONGC takeover of Vedanta-operated Gujarat block

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Union government's decision refusing to extend Vedanta Ltd's production sharing contract (PSC) for an offshore oil and gas block off the Gujarat coast. The decision paves the way for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to assume control of the block's assets and operations.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav dismissed Vedanta's challenge to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's September 19, 2025, order, which rejected the company's request for a 10-year extension of the PSC and directed ONGC to immediately take over the offshore block near Suvali in Gujarat. An earlier status quo order passed by the court now stands vacated.

The court ruled that Vedanta was not entitled to an extension after it unilaterally adjusted around Rs 88 crore from the government's share of profit petroleum to offset its liability arising from the special additional excise duty (SAED). "Ex facie the said unilateral deduction was not bona fide. The petitioner is handling public resources of the people of India. The scheme of the PSC is such as would require the private company to give the share of the Government," the court said. The block comprises the Lakshmi and Gauri gas fields. It was awarded in 1998 to a consortium of Cairn Energy, Tata Petrodyne and ONGC. Vedanta later became the operator and currently holds a 40 per cent participating interest, while ONGC owns 50 per cent and Invenire Petrodyne (formerly Tata Petrodyne) owns the remaining 10 per cent.

The PSC expired on June 29, 2023. Vedanta and the other consortium members had sought a fresh term until June 2033 by filing an application in June 2021. While the request remained pending, the Centre granted five interim working permits to allow petroleum operations to continue. Following the introduction of SAED in 2022, Vedanta sought to recover the tax by adjusting it against the government's share of profit petroleum. The proposal was rejected by the Ministry, which cautioned that such a course would violate the PSC. Despite this, the company deducted $9.33 million (around Rs 88 crore) between the second quarter (Q2) of FY23 and Q2 FY25.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons later demanded recovery of $10.13 million along with interest. Vedanta repaid the principal amount on September 12, 2025, a week before the government rejected its extension request, while reserving its rights in arbitration. The court held that repayment of the amount did not wipe out the earlier conduct or prevent the government from considering it while deciding whether Vedanta should continue operating a public resource. "The Government cannot be held ransom to the whims of a private company, which as per its fancies, interpretations, wishful dreamy adjudications tramples upon the Union's share," the judgment said.