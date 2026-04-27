Delhi's peak power demand crosses 7,000 MW mark for the first time in April

Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 7,000 Megawatt (Mw) mark on Monday for the first time in April, touching 7,078 Mw at 3:30 PM.

The 7,000 mark was breached in May in both 2024 and 2025, data from the State Load Dispatch Centre shows. At the national level, peak power demand reached a record high of 256 Gigawatts on Saturday.

Temperatures have soared over the past few weeks owing to the prevailing severe heat wave conditions, pushing electricity consumption by cooling load centers through the roof.

The heatwave conditions are likely to persist over many pockets of northwest and central India and abate thereafter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday.

Commenting on the skyrocketing power demand in the national capital, BSES discoms said they successfully met the peak demand of 3,159 Mw and 1,446 Mw in their respective areas. “BSES discoms are fully geared up to ensure reliable power supply to more than 53 lakh consumers and nearly 2.25 crore residents across South, West, East and Central Delhi,” a spokesperson said. He added these arrangements include long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states and deployment of demand forecasting tools to accurately estimate load and maintain uninterrupted supply. “Around 2,670 Mw of green power will play a key role in ensuring reliable electricity supply during the summer months in BSES areas. Solar power is expected to contribute about 840 Mw, hydro around 572 Mw and wind nearly 500 Mw,” the BSES spokesperson said.