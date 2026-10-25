Delhi urbanises 48 villages, opening new avenues for realty developers

Delhi’s real estate sector could be poised for its next phase of expansion after the Delhi government’s Department of Urban Development issued a notification on Friday to urbanise 48 villages across the capital’s seven revenue areas. The move, according to industry executives, could unlock new real estate opportunities, but its actual impact will depend on infrastructure development, land-use permissions and implementation.

The notification, issued under powers granted to the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT of Delhi), removes the 48 villages from the rural-area classification and brings them within the urban framework under Section 507(a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Commenting on the decision, Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Bhutani Infra, said, “With integrated infrastructure, improved connectivity and transparent development regulations, these areas can attract investment, generate employment and create new residential and commercial opportunities.” He added that effective implementation of the notification would require timely infrastructure development and a clear planning framework.

Most of the villages covered by the notification are concentrated in the NCT’s Outer North and South West revenue areas. In Outer North, these include Bakoli, Hamidpur, Palla, Kulakpur, Rajpur Kalan, Tajpur Kalan, Mungeshpur and Auchandi. In South West, Dhansa, Rawta, Jhatikara, Kanganheri, Ghumanhera, Shikarpur, Issapur and Kair, among others, are included.

Of the 357 villages in the city, 309 were already under the urban framework. Following the notification’s implementation, the NCT will no longer have any rural villages.

The move is “a significant step towards planned development and improved civic infrastructure in Delhi,” the notification said.

“If implemented effectively, this initiative can strengthen Delhi’s real estate ecosystem while creating lasting economic value for the capital,” Bhutani said.

Even as the move provides impetus for real estate development, the gains available to buyers and investors will depend on how effectively infrastructure and planning requirements are addressed.

Kapil Chugh, VP, Sales, at Rise Infraventures Limited, said, “Importantly, for buyers and investors, it is important to understand that urbanisation alone does not guarantee immediate development or an increase in property prices. Each location needs to be assessed on its own merits, including its connectivity, existing infrastructure and applicable development regulations.”