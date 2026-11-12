Delivering on the promised land: Bengal's new industrial policy faces test

The incentives for strategic and mega projects can be “tailor-made”, provided they meet at least two of three criteria: the scale of investment, operation in a strategic sector, and generation of at least 50 jobs per acre.

The last provision harks back to Tata Motors’ small-car project at Singur. It was eventually derailed by an agitation against “forcible” land acquisition. Adhikari, who was part of the agitation, particularly in Nandigram, the proposed site for a chemical hub, is mindful of the sensitivities surrounding land acquisition, treading cautiously on what is one of Bengal’s most contentious issues.