Delivering on the promised land: Bengal's new industrial policy faces test

The incentives for strategic and mega projects can be “tailor-made”, provided they meet at least two of three criteria: the scale of investment, operation in a strategic sector, and generation of at least 50 jobs per acre.
The last provision harks back to Tata Motors’ small-car project at Singur. It was eventually derailed by an agitation against “forcible” land acquisition. Adhikari, who was part of the agitation, particularly in Nandigram, the proposed site for a chemical hub, is mindful of the sensitivities surrounding land acquisition, treading cautiously on what is one of Bengal’s most contentious issues.
He is seeking a middle path between what he described as the Left’s “gunpoint” approach and Mamata Banerjee’s hands-off one. A separate land policy is in the offing, an official said. The industrial policy promises a GIS-mapped inventory of industrial land, with allotments governed by published criteria, online applications and time-stamped scrutiny.