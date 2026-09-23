DGTR backs 5-year extn of anti-dumping duty on China aluminium foil imports

The Commerce Ministry's arm DGTR has recommended a five-year extension of anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imported from China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, according to a notification.

The Finance Ministry will take the final decision on the matter.

The duty recommended by the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) on 'Aluminium foil 80 micron and below' ranges between USD 93.53 per tonne and USD 976.99 per tonne.

"The authority, after examining submissions made by all interested parties in the present investigation, considers it appropriate and necessary to recommend continuation of definitive duties...for a period of five years," the DGTR has said in a notification.

The application for initiation of sunset review investigation was filed by Hindalco Industries, LSKB Aluminium Foils, Raviraj Foils, Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast, Shyam Sel and Power Ltd, and SRF Altech Ltd. The notification added that dumped imports have impacted the profitability of the domestic industry. "Despite duties in force, there are significant imports, especially from Thailand...Chinese exporters are highly export oriented and are likely to export higher quantities if duties cease," it said. In September 2021, the duty was first imposed for five years. Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt due to a surge in cheap imports.