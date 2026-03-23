DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on rayon yarn imports from China

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a body ​under the trade ministry, has ​recommended anti-dumping duties ranging from $386 to $1,071 ‌per metric ton on imports of viscose rayon filament yarn from China, a government notification said on Monday.

The trade remedies authority recommended anti-dumping duties on viscose rayon filament yarn above 75 deniers imported from China, a type of man-made fibre widely used ‌in textiles, the notification said.

The recommended duties include $386 per metric ton for Xinxiang Chemical Fibre Co Ltd, $667 for Jilin Chemical Fiber Co Ltd, and $518 for Yibin Hiest Fibre Limited Corporation and related ​exporters, while other producers would face $1,071 per metric ton, the ‌government statement said.