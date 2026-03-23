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DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on rayon yarn imports from China

DGTR recommended anti-dumping duties on viscose rayon filament yarn above 75 deniers imported from China, a type of man-made fibre widely used ‌in textiles

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The investigation found that dumped imports from China had ​increased ‌and depressed domestic prices, causing material injury ‌to Indian producers | Representative Image
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 12:03 PM IST
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India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a body ​under the trade ministry, has ​recommended anti-dumping duties ranging from $386 to $1,071 ‌per metric ton on imports of viscose rayon filament yarn from China, a government notification said on Monday.

The trade remedies authority recommended anti-dumping duties on viscose rayon filament yarn above 75 deniers imported from China, a type of man-made fibre widely used ‌in textiles, the notification said.

The recommended duties include $386 per metric ton for Xinxiang Chemical Fibre Co Ltd, $667 for Jilin Chemical Fiber Co Ltd, and $518 for Yibin Hiest Fibre Limited Corporation and related ​exporters, while other producers would face $1,071 per metric ton, the ‌government statement said.

The investigation found that dumped imports from China had ​increased ‌and depressed domestic prices, causing material injury ‌to Indian producers.

The duties, if approved by the finance ministry, would apply for ‌five ​years to imports ​of the yarn.

China's embassy in India did not immediately respond to a ‌request for ​comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Commerce ministryChinaYarn Industrycotton yarn

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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