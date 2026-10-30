Dialling a slowdown: Entry-level phone slump takes shine off festive sales

There are others like Finland’s HMD Global, which have also rushed in to fill the gap. Ravi Kunwar, CEO and vice president India and Asia Pacific at HMD Global, said: “This year the increase in price has been in a way where price elasticity is impacting the consumer. So if someone is looking for a ₹10,000 phone his price flexibility would be ₹1,000 to ₹2,000, but now the price has gone up to ₹20,000 he won’t buy. We saw this as a white space and entered in it and gained share.”