Discom appetite for vanilla solar has weakened, says MNRE secretary

Santosh Kumar Sarangi , secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, in an exclusive interview with Sudheer Pal Singh and Nandini Keshari in New Delhi, outlines the government’s focus on addressing transmission challenges in the renewable energy (RE) sector, enhancing uptake in the distributed segment, kickstarting offshore wind projects, and resolving the stranded capacity conundrum. Edited excerpts:

What are the top two priority agenda items you are currently working on?

The first priority is to ensure that transmission infrastructure is planned and upgraded in a manner that supports our RE ambitions. If RE is to expand, transmission capacity must grow at the same pace.

For this, we require different instruments. The implementation of the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-Kusum) for farm solarisation are key mechanisms. We are also exploring options such as floating solar and agri-photovoltaics in agriculturally rich states that lack surplus land, unlike Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The second priority is to increase the penetration of distributed RE across more states. Currently, a majority of solar and wind deployment is concentrated in just five states, which places extra stress on transmission lines. We need to leverage capacities in other states that remain underutilised.

The ultimate solution is to expand transmission capacity. RE deployment has accelerated rapidly and can now be completed within one to one and a half years due to its modular nature. In contrast, long-distance transmission lines take three and half to five years to build.

To sum up, priorities include RE integration with the grid, decentralised RE, and strengthening distribution companies’ (discoms’) ability to manage decentralised energy through Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems. We are also focusing on emerging areas such as green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia and green methanol.

Moreover, most RE deployment — both solar and wind — is concentrated in five states: Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This concentration increases the transmission footprint in these regions, leading to challenges related to land acquisition and right of way. Both state governments and central agencies are working to address these issues.

In the long term, existing transmission lines must be upgraded to evacuate more power. Major technological work is underway, including the use of artificial intelligence to assess available capacity margins.