Diwali shopping expands beyond essentials as fashion, gifting gain ground

During Diwali this year, festive shopping extended well beyond traditional festive essentials such as sweets and puja items as consumers increasingly spent on home appliances, kitchenware, personal care, fashion and gifting.

While Zepto recorded 4.68 lakh orders for diyas during the festive period, demand for festive fashion doubled compared to last year. Orders for flowers and garlands grew 2.5 times, while festive hamper orders rose threefold, indicating a wider consumption basket during the festival.

A similar shift was visible on Swiggy Instamart, where party-planning orders increased 162 per cent year-on-year, while orders for snacks and munchies rose 42 per cent. The platform also reported growing demand from non-metro markets, with Raipur, Madurai, Guwahati, Thrissur and Kollam emerging as leading cities for festive shopping.

On Flipkart Minutes, orders for diyas, lanterns and rice lights doubled between November 6 and 8 compared to the preceding three days. Candles, torans and diffuser sets recorded threefold growth, while traditional gifting items such as envelopes saw a fourfold increase, particularly on Dhanteras. The expansion in festive spending was also reflected in higher-value purchases. GoKwik, a full-funnel commerce enablement platform serving more than 20,000 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, estimated gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹1,328 crore across its network during the 16-day pre-Diwali period in 2026. This represented an 81 per cent increase over approximately ₹732 crore during the comparable 15-day period last year.