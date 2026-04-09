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Domestic fuel retailers buy discounted diesel to avoid price hikes

The new ​pricing formula is based ‌on ​India's ‌crude import price

oil refinery
Indian ​fuel retailers are ​buying diesel ‌from refiners at discounted rates.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 1:03 PM IST
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Indian ​fuel retailers are ​buying diesel ‌from refiners at discounted rates to shield customers from any ‌price hike, an industry source said on Thursday.

The new ​pricing formula is based ‌on ​India's ‌crude import price, the ‌source told ‌reporters.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :fuel retailersfuel retaildiesel price

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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