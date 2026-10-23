Domestic medtech industry backs DGHS ban on reuse of single-use devices

“There needs to be awareness and training of hospital staff on infection prevention and biomedical waste handling, and a clear statement that manufacturers are not liable for failures arising from reuse contrary to labelling,” AIMED said.

Nath added that there should also be support for safer and more affordable single-use alternatives, so that cost is no reason for clinical establishments to reuse devices. Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) added that the directive’s effectiveness will now depend on consistent enforcement by state authorities, regulators and healthcare institutions. "Equally important is raising patient awareness, empowering them to understand and assert their rights to safe and ethical care," the multinational medtech manufacturers' body said.