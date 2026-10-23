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Domestic medtech industry backs DGHS ban on reuse of single-use devices

AIMED calls for stricter inspections, traceable disposal records and clear liability rules to protect patient safety

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical
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Domestic medtech industry backs DGHS ban on reusing single-use medical devices to safeguard patient safety.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
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Domestic medical device manufacturers have indicated support for the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS’s) directive prohibiting states and union territories (UTs) from reusing single-use medical devices and disposable surgical items in all healthcare organisations, public and private.
 
In its letter dated October 16, the DGHS had stated that such practices had been observed particularly in case of critical specialties such as cardiology, nephrology, oncology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), neurology and other specialised clinical services.  
 
The letter added that in several instances the full cost of these re-used items was also being charged to patients or reimbursed by concerned government authorities.
 
“Reusing a device designed and validated for one use is a patient safety risk. Such devices are not built to be cleaned, resterilised or reused, and reuse can cause cross-infection, device failure, loss of performance and harm to patients,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of domestic medtech lobby Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED). 
 
Calling it a patient-first decision Nath added that responsibility must rest with the person or establishment that reused it. “We ask that this be clearly reflected in enforcement and in any liability framework,” Nath said.
 
The DGHS letter had noted that any act of re-using of single-use surgical instruments or devices constituted a violation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Medical Device Rules of 2017 and the Clinical Establishment Act of 2010. 
 
“The ruse may also expose patients to significant risks, including cross-infection, device malfunction, loss of performance and other procedure-related complications,” the letter signed by DGHS Lovneeth Krishna stated.
 
Domestic medtech players have further recommended strict, regular inspections of healthcare establishments, with traceable records of device use and disposal.
 
“There needs to be awareness and training of hospital staff on infection prevention and biomedical waste handling, and a  clear statement that manufacturers are not liable for failures arising from reuse contrary to labelling,” AIMED said.
 
Nath added that there should also be support for safer and more affordable single-use alternatives, so that cost is no reason for clinical establishments to reuse devices. Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) added that the directive’s effectiveness will now depend on consistent enforcement by state authorities, regulators and healthcare institutions. "Equally important is raising patient awareness, empowering them to understand and assert their rights to safe and ethical care," the multinational medtech manufacturers' body said.
 
   

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Topics :Medical device industryTechnologyhealthcareIndustry Report

First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

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