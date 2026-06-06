Domestic plants to meet half of India's semiconductor demand by FY35: MeitY
Niti Aayog projects that India's semiconductor demand will hit $206 billion by 2035 - a five-fold jump from the estimated $44 billion in FY26Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Niti Aayog projects that India's semiconductor demand will hit $206 billion by 2035 - a five-fold jump from the estimated $44 billion in FY26Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 6:34 AM IST