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Domestic plants to meet half of India's semiconductor demand by FY35: MeitY

Niti Aayog projects that India's semiconductor demand will hit $206 billion by 2035 - a five-fold jump from the estimated $44 billion in FY26

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Niti Aayog envisages that by 2035, India will establish a semiconductor ecosystem valued at around $120 billion | Representative Picture
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 6:35 AM IST
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Half of India’s semiconductor demand will be met by domestic manufacturing by FY35, with some factories kicking off production as early as this year, according to estimates by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
 
Domestic production will substantially reduce India’s bill for semiconductor imports, which weigh on foreign exchange outgo. Semiconductor imports in FY25 topped $30.3 billion, up from $19.3 billion in FY23 and $11.9 billion in FY19.
 
A senior official in MeitY said: “We expect that 50 per cent of the domestic demand for semiconductors by 2035 will be met from plants set up within the country, based on their capacity plans. There are already 12 projects which have been cleared under the India Semiconductor Mission incentive scheme and at least four of them will be starting commercial production this year.”
 
China plans to increase its self-sufficiency rate in semiconductors from around 20 per cent today to 50-60 per cent by 2030. Meanwhile, Germany aims to reach 20 per cent self-sufficiency by the same year, tripling its domestic production to $100 billion.
 
India imports 90 per cent of the semiconductor products it needs and the demand is growing as it promotes domestic electronics manufacturing. The country aims to hit $500 billion in such manufacturing by FY30 and $750 billion by FY35.
 
From 2017 to 2025, the country cumulatively imported semiconductor products worth $150 billion. Imports increased at a compound annual growth rate of 23 per cent, according to estimates by Niti Aayog. If that pace continues, the country would have imported $240 billion worth of semiconductor products by 2035.
 
Niti Aayog projects that India’s semiconductor demand will hit $206 billion by 2035 — a five-fold jump from the estimated $44 billion in FY26.
 
A government scheme called India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is expected to have a budget of Rs 100,000 crore to build a domestic manufacturing ecosystem, which will include chemicals, machines and gases. It will help India reduce its foreign exchange outgo and increase the level of localisation.
 
Niti Aayog envisages that by 2035, India will establish a semiconductor ecosystem valued at around $120 billion. This includes fab plants manufacturing mature nodes, logic, speciality analogue and compound semiconductors, among others.
 
Three semiconductor plants belonging to the Tata group, CG Power and Kaynes will initially make a cumulative 69 million chips daily after they start commercial production this year, according to plans.
 
The government, as part of plans to promote domestic electronics manufacturing, has cleared a project to bring micro-LED technology to the country. The first micro-LED chips will be rolled out in the next 22 months with chip sizes ranging from 30 microns to 125 microns.

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Topics :semiconductorsemiconductor industryNiti AayogNiti Aayog ReportMake in India

First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

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