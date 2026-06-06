Domestic plants to meet half of India's semiconductor demand by FY35: MeitY

Half of India’s semiconductor demand will be met by domestic manufacturing by FY35, with some factories kicking off production as early as this year, according to estimates by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

A senior official in MeitY said: “We expect that 50 per cent of the domestic demand for semiconductors by 2035 will be met from plants set up within the country, based on their capacity plans. There are already 12 projects which have been cleared under the India Semiconductor Mission incentive scheme and at least four of them will be starting commercial production this year.”