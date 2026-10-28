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DPR for proposed Tuticorin Shipyard in six months: Sarbananda Sonowal

The proposed shipyard, backed by a nearly $4 billion investment from South Korea's HD Hyundai, is expected to become India's largest commercial shipyard once operational

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government's interventions are aimed at increasing Indian tonnage
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 8:47 PM IST
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The detailed project report (DPR) for what is expected to be India’s largest shipyard investment by a foreign player will be completed in six months, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.
 
The report for the Thoothukudi mega shipyard project will cover vessel product mix, production capacity, infrastructure requirements, project costs and implementation schedule.
 
The minister met Chung Ki-sun, chairman of South Korean giant HD Hyundai, which announced a nearly $4 billion investment in the greenfield shipyard in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, earlier this year.
 
A joint working group (JWG) will now oversee project development, the two sides will work towards agreeing on a joint venture structure, and the detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be finalised within six months, a Shipping Ministry statement said.
 
The proposed shipyard, being developed under the Centre’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme, is envisaged to have an annual shipbuilding capacity of approximately 2.5 million gross tonnage (GT), subject to validation through the DPR.
 
Once operational, it is expected to be India's largest commercial shipyard, significantly strengthening domestic shipbuilding capacity and India's competitiveness in the global maritime industry, the ministry said.
 
During the meeting, HD KSOE reiterated its strong intent to participate as a primary strategic investor, bringing its global expertise in shipyard design, construction, advanced manufacturing and operations.
 
“Discussions will now focus on finalising the proposed investment structure, equity participation and implementation arrangements, subject to due diligence and requisite approvals,” the ministry said.
 
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Topics :Shipping industryShipping MinistryTuticorinshipyardsHyundaiIndustry Report

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

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