Ozempic trademark clash forces DRL to offer rebranding of Olymviq as Olymra

While DRL sought time to liquidate its stock, citing the product’s temperature sensitivity, Novo Nordisk opposed continued circulation.
The court observed that destruction of the medicines may not be appropriate, as they are essential for diabetes treatment, but also expressed concerns about the feasibility and safety of relabelling them. Justice Singh emphasised that a balance must be struck between trademark protection and public interest, saying that with limited resources in the country, it is not prudent to destroy the medicines.
The issue is expected to be taken up in subsequent hearings.