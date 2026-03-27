Home / Industry / News / Ozempic trademark clash forces DRL to offer rebranding of Olymviq as Olymra

Ozempic trademark clash forces DRL to offer rebranding of Olymviq as Olymra

Dr Reddy's told the Delhi High Court it plans to rebrand its diabetes drug amid a trademark dispute with Novo Nordisk over similarity with its drug Ozempic

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The court observed that destruction of the medicines may not be appropriate, as they are essential for diabetes treatment, but also expressed concerns about the feasibility and safety of relabelling them
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 10:16 PM IST
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Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it intends to rebrand its diabetes medication, proposing to replace the mark Olymviq with Olymra.
 
The submission was made before Justice Jyoti Singh during proceedings in a trademark dispute initiated by Novo Nordisk over the use of the contested mark for semaglutide injections, which it argued sounded similar to its own weight-loss drug, Ozempic.
 
Counsel for Novo Nordisk indicated preliminary acceptance of the proposed name change, subject to conditions, including the discontinuation of the existing mark and the withdrawal of the pending trademark application.
 
The court, however, did not record any binding understanding between the parties at this stage.
 
The dispute has arisen following the recent expiry of Novo Nordisk’s patent on semaglutide, which has allowed generic versions to enter the Indian market.
 
DRL had launched its injectable product under the brand Obeda while also seeking to use additional marks, such as Olymviq. Novo Nordisk challenged the latter, arguing that it sounded like Ozempic, raising the risk of confusion in a pharmaceutical context.
 
Pending further adjudication, the court directed DRL to refrain from expanding sales under the disputed mark.
 
The question of how to handle existing inventory remains unresolved, with Justice Singh indicating that she was in a “dilemma”.
 
While DRL sought time to liquidate its stock, citing the product’s temperature sensitivity, Novo Nordisk opposed continued circulation.
 
The court observed that destruction of the medicines may not be appropriate, as they are essential for diabetes treatment, but also expressed concerns about the feasibility and safety of relabelling them. Justice Singh emphasised that a balance must be struck between trademark protection and public interest, saying that with limited resources in the country, it is not prudent to destroy the medicines.
 
The issue is expected to be taken up in subsequent hearings.
   

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Topics :Novo NordiskTrademark RulesDelhi High Court

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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