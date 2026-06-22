Drape revival: Sari brands find fresh folds of growth in a crowded market

Ethnic Elements has grown into a ₹7 crore business and is now exploring a ₹3-5 crore fundraise over the next 12-18 months. The company plans to use the capital to expand inventory, invest in technology, attract new customers, and strengthen online and offline presence.

Retail consultant firm Redseer observed in its July 2025 report that the sari market in India was valued at $12 billion in 2024. However, it remains highly fragmented. With over 100 million stock-keeping units and vast regional diversity, about 65 per cent of the market is still unbranded, while regional brands account for the other 25-30 per cent. “The sari market spans fabrics, motifs, and regional identity. Saris represent a unique opportunity, one that the modern retail ecosystem is yet to fully unlock,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.