Drilling for oil in a disputed belt amid push for Northeast exploration

The pact, signed in early June this year, is an enabler, explained an official of a private sector explorer that has blocks overlapping DAB. While blocks have been awarded in the past in the disputed area, petroleum exploration licences were not given by the Nagaland government, the official said.

An urgency to exploit discovered areas arises amid India’s declining domestic oil production and surging oil use — a 90 per cent import dependence is a liability in times of a war in West Asia. The tripartite pact, with the Union home ministry as the referee, addresses two issues, which had stopped explorers from accessing one of India's most-promising oil-bearing areas since the early 1990s. First, a dispute between Assam and Nagaland on the land border; second, the complexities of Nagaland's Article 371A, which grants special rights over land and resources, and which was the biggest bugbear for developing oil and mineral deposits in the region, two officials from as many state-run explorers said. “It (DAB) has very high potential,” said Sushma Rawat, former exploration director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), who has extensive experience in the area. ONGC already had proved the presence of oil there in the late 1980s. But then, because of political and other social issues around that area, the operations ceased, said Rawat.