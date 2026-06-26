Drilling for oil in a disputed belt amid push for Northeast exploration
A tripartite agreement hopes to clear the ground for oil and gas exploration in the Northeast, but it won't be easyS Dinakar Hyderabad
A tripartite agreement hopes to clear the ground for oil and gas exploration in the Northeast, but it won't be easyS Dinakar Hyderabad
The search for oil
- In June, the Centre, Assam and Nagaland reached an agreement, paving the way for xboth state and private players to drill oil in the disputed area belt (DAB)
- In-place reserves in DAB account for 15 per cent of Northeast’s total reserves
- Govt expects an estimated recovery value of over ₹15,000 crore from the six identified hydrocarbon-bearing fields in DAB
- However, getting to these deposits is no easy task due to tough terrain, thick forests, and poor infrastructure
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:30 PM IST