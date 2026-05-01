Drug exports to US fall 10% in FY26 as EU and Africa drive growth

Against this, diversification trends strengthened. Europe grew 7.1 per cent, Africa 13 per cent and Latin America 10 per cent, indicating a gradual shift away from dependence on mature markets. In contrast to the US slowdown, exports to Mexico rose sharply by over 40 per cent, underlining the traction in select emerging markets.

Joshi said growth is increasingly shifting towards diversified and high-opportunity markets such as Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico and parts of Europe like France and the Netherlands, where double-digit traction is visible. “These markets are benefiting from deeper engagement through registrations, local partnerships and institutional tenders, and will be key to sustaining India’s export momentum going forward,” he said. He added that the widening geographic spread is a positive structural trend. “This reduces concentration risk and opens up new avenues through institutional tenders and branded generics.”