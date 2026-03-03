Drugmakers may review shipment schedules to West Asia if conflict drags on

Major export destinations for India in FY25 were the UAE at $378.54 million, Egypt ($212.84 million), Saudi Arabia ($211.73 million), and Iraq ($228.41 million).
India’s drug exports to the region primarily consist of high-quality, cost-effective finished dosage forms (FDFs) such as tablets, capsules, and syrups, along with generic drugs and biosimilars.
Experts added that any geopolitical disruption in key transit corridors may also hit margins due to reliance on bulk shipments for cost efficiency. Pressure on routes, they added, can lead to longer transit times, rerouting, and higher freight costs. The sector largely relies on air and sea freight for bulk shipments due to cost efficiency, and any pressure on these routes could lead to these problems.