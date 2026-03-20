Drugmakers seek price cap as input costs surge amid West Asia conflict

In a letter to the Department of Pharmaceuticals this week, the Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA) flagged a steep 200–300 per cent rise in the cost of key inputs, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), solvents, and packaging materials. The association represents around 500 manufacturing units.

It warned that such unprecedented increases are making manufacturing unviable for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), risking supply disruptions of essential medicines. It also called for strict action against hoarding and black marketing, alleging that some distributors are creating artificial shortages to benefit from the crisis, the report added.

The HDMA further stated that the price of paracetamol, for instance, has risen from ₹250 to ₹450 per kg within 15 days. Costs of packaging materials such as aluminium foil, PET bottles and glass containers have also surged, adding further pressure on manufacturers, it added.

The association has also asked the government to expand the mandate of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority to monitor prices of raw materials, and to invoke the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to curb hoarding and ensure equitable distribution.

Traders say the impact is already visible at the wholesale level. Ashish Grover, president of the Delhi Drug Traders Association, told India Today that rising costs of imported materials are pushing the overall cost of medicine.