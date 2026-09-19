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DTC drivers' strike over wage hike, other demands enters fifth day

Despite assurances from the Delhi government, drivers continued their protest, causing inconvenience to daily commuters

DTC drivers continue strike as most buses remain off Delhi roads
DTC drivers continue strike as most buses remain off Delhi roads (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
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Most Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses remained off the roads on Saturday as drivers' strike over daily-wage hikes, medical facilities and overtime payment entered its fifth day.

Despite assurances from the Delhi government, drivers continued their protest, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

Earlier, the DTC had directed its permanent drivers to be deployed to fill the manpower gap for the time being. However, with a large number of electric buses operated by private companies, the impact of the move has been limited and a large number of buses remained off the roads.

Some drivers alleged that protesters were being "forced" to work through threats by the administration. They also claimed that a bus window was broken at the Bawana depot.

"Government has tried to manage the situation by deploying DTC permanent drivers for the time being. But our numbers are much higher, so that will not have any impact. Some buses are on the roads but most of us are on strike. Windows of a bus was also broken so that we can be blamed for causing ruckus," Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, said.

According to the drivers and conductors, they are paid ₹862 per day, of which ₹60 goes towards provident fund, leaving them with the remaining amount, they claimed.

Drivers said the strike continued as private companies had not given them assurances regarding a hike in salaries.

Drivers at several bus depots, including Nand Nagri, Rani Khera, Rajghat, Nehru Place, Burari, Wazirpur, Ghumanhera and Sarita Vihar, were on strike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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