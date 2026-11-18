Dubai’s residential property market recorded its highest average price in four years in calendar year 2026 , despite a moderation in sales activity from the record high of 2025, led by price support from steady valuations.

According to data from real estate consultancy Anarock Middle East, the average price of residential property rose by 18 per cent to 1,967 Emirati dirhams or AED (₹50,000) per square foot (sq ft) in the first 10 months of 2026 (10M’26), from AED 1,669 (₹42,500) per sq ft in 2023 and AED 1921 (₹48,900) per sq ft in 2025. This indicates that a rise in value is coming despite the overhang of the West Asia crisis which started in February this year, industry watchers said.

Overall 122,583 homes worth AED 318.4 billion (₹7.75 trillion) were sold until October 2026). At the current pace, the market is projected to record around 145,700 transactions worth AED 378.5 billion (₹9.21 trillion) by the end of the year, according to the report. However, the pace of transactions has slowed to an average of around 12,100 residential deals per month in 2026, from 16,600 in 2025. Despite the moderation in sales activity, the average ticket size has remained stable at around AED 2.6 million (₹6.33 crore). “Dubai’s housing market is moving from rapid volume growth to steady value. Prices per sq ft are at a new high, resale values are firm, and buying has spread to more projects and locations than in any year since 2023,” said Aayush Puri, chief executive officer, residential, Middle East, and CEO of Anarock Channel Partners.

Ritu Kant Ojha, CEO, Proact Luxury Real Estate, a firm that helps non-resident Indians (NRIs) to invest in Dubai real estate, said property owners were not under pressure to sell, limiting distressed transactions and supporting prices. “The fundamentals of the market have not changed. Factors such as the absence of income tax, safety and the Golden Visa programme continue to attract overseas buyers. Changes in tax policies in the UK, rising costs in Singapore and uncertainty in the US are also directing more global capital towards Dubai,” Ojha said. Apartments continued to account for the majority of residential transactions at 84.9 per cent of total home sales in 2026, up from 78.5 per cent in 2023. However, the average size of an apartment sold was down to 877 sq ft in 2026 from 1,007 sq ft in 2023.

Dubai South emerged as the city’s most active residential market in 2026, moving up from 16th position in 2023. In an October report, Anarock said Dubai South recorded 12,428 residential transactions in the first eight months of 2026, up 27 per cent from 9,788 transactions in full year 2025. “The pace of sales has normalised from last year’s exceptional peak, but values have held. The key test for 2027 will be absorbing the slew of completions in growth corridors like Dubai South. Sustained end-user demand and major infrastructure, including the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion, give us confidence that this supply can be absorbed over time,” Puri said.