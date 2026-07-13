Dubai housing sales decline 16% in H1 2026, prices rise 6%: Anarock

Dubai's residential property market recorded housing transactions worth AED 225.7 billion in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), down 16 per cent from H1 2025, but continued to show resilience despite geopolitical tensions in the West Asia, according to a report by property consultancy Anarock.

The report said average residential prices in H1 2026 stood at around AED 1,900 per square foot, compared with AED 1,800 per square foot in the same period last year, reflecting a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. H1 2026 transactions still posted 15 per cent growth over H1 2024.

Aayush Puri, chief executive officer (CEO) – Residential, Middle East, and CEO of Anarock Channel Partners (India), said: "While geopolitical tensions briefly affected buyer sentiment during March and April 2026, the correction was largely sentiment-driven — not structural. Residential prices softened by just 4-7 per cent in the February-April period, significantly outperforming the DFM Real Estate stock index, which crashed 34 per cent at its peak — the widest sentiment-to-asset gap of any Dubai crisis on record."

According to Anarock, residential transaction enquiries slowed immediately following the geopolitical escalation but recovered steadily once ceasefire efforts progressed. Weekly residential sales touched AED 10 billion during the recovery phase, indicating that investors viewed the slowdown as temporary rather than a change in long-term market fundamentals. Off-plan transactions consistently accounted for nearly 70-77 per cent of market activity throughout H1 2026, highlighting sustained buyer confidence despite short-term uncertainty, according to the report. An off-plan transaction is the purchase of a property directly from a developer before construction is completed. The report said Dubai continued to benefit from strong structural drivers. The city welcomed approximately 470 new residents every day during 2025, its population crossed 4.03 million, and residential sales reached a record AED 547 billion across 206,166 transactions in 2025. The report added that the expansion of Golden Visa eligibility for mortgaged properties is expected to further broaden the pool of eligible buyers.

"The conflict early in 2026 tested Dubai's residential market at a time when regional uncertainty was at its peak. In the months that followed, buyer activity returned steadily, prices remained resilient, and demand continued to be supported by strong structural fundamentals rather than speculative momentum," Puri said. The report said buyers from more than 150 countries purchased residential property in Dubai in 2025, with India accounting for 22 per cent of buyers, followed by the UK (17 per cent) and China (14 per cent). More than 129,600 new investors entered the Dubai market during the year, up 23 per cent year on year, while around 80 per cent of transactions were cash-funded.

Among buyers, 38 per cent purchased homes for end use, 28 per cent for buy-to-let income, 21 per cent for Golden Visa residency, and 13 per cent for capital preservation. According to Anarock, the market is now entering a more selective phase, where investment performance will increasingly depend on micro-market fundamentals rather than broad-based price appreciation. Premium locations such as Palm Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai are expected to continue benefiting from strong global wealth inflows, while emerging infrastructure-led corridors such as Dubai South are positioned for sustained long-term growth. Conversely, supply-heavy mid-market locations are likely to witness more measured appreciation.