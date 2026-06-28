Dubai's Danube Group targets nearly $4 billion launches in FY27

According to him, buyers currently active in the market are largely long-term United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents, including Indians, Pakistanis, Sri Lankans, and Bangladeshis. Tourist arrivals have reduced due to the perception that Dubai is not safe. “As a result, foreign investment is not coming in at the same pace as before. One of the reasons for the decline in tourism is also the summer season, and we will observe an increase during the winter months.”
“I believe the market should bounce back within the next six months. Dubai has recovered from every major challenge in the past, and I expect it to do so again. For now, buyers have become more selective,” he added.