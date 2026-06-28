Dubai's Danube Group targets nearly $4 billion launches in FY27

Danube recently launched Greenz by Danube, a townhouse and villa project, where the first phase, with a top-line potential of around $1.3 billion, has received a strong response. The company has sold nearly 40 per cent of the around 750 townhouses launched in the first phase.

He credited the demand to continued interest in villas and townhouses, along with Danube’s track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule. Sajan said the Dubai property market has slowed over the past three months compared with the period before the recent geopolitical tensions, with overseas investors becoming more selective. “If I have to be very honest, sales over the past three months have not been the same as they were before the attacks in February. The real estate market has definitely taken a hit,” he said.