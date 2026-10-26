Dubai South home sales hit record in 8M 2026 as smaller units gain share

Dubai South recorded more residential transactions in the first eight months of 2026 than in any other year, registering 12,428 transactions, an increase of 27 per cent compared with the 9,788 recorded in all of 2025, as buyers increasingly preferred smaller units, according to a report by property consultancy Anarock.

Dubai South is a planned city and economic zone spanning 145 square kilometres in the southernmost corridor of Dubai, UAE. The development is centred around Al Maktoum International Airport and is divided into six districts — residential, logistics, aviation, exhibition, gold and business.

“Dubai South has already surpassed its full-year 2025 residential sales volume in just eight months. The important change is what buyers are purchasing: studios and one-bedroom homes now account for around three-quarters of transactions. Smaller-ticket apartments are becoming the main driver of activity, broadening the corridor’s residential appeal beyond the larger homes that led its earlier growth,” said Aayush Puri, chief executive officer - Residential, Middle East, and chief executive officer - Anarock Channel Partners.

In value terms, residential sales transactions in the area touched AED 15.9 billion, or ₹41,117 crore, in the first eight months of 2026, equivalent to 81 per cent of the previous full-year total of AED 19.6 billion, or ₹50,686 crore. The region has witnessed multi-fold growth in recent years, with annual residential sales value rising from AED 0.72 billion, or ₹1,862 crore, in 2020 to AED 19.6 billion in 2025, reflecting 27-fold growth. During the same period, the number of transactions increased from 672 to 9,788. The report noted a sharp shift towards smaller homes, with studios accounting for 45 per cent of transactions during January-August 2026, more than doubling their share of 19.5 per cent in 2025.

One-bedroom homes contributed another 31 per cent, taking their combined share to approximately 76 per cent. Apartments overall represented 94.5 per cent of residential sales volume, compared with 31 per cent in 2020. According to the report, the average residential price stood at AED 1,656, or ₹42,836, per square foot in January-August 2026, compared with AED 650, or ₹16,809, in 2020. However, the average ticket size eased to AED 1.28 million, or ₹3.31 crore, from its peak of AED 2.57 million, or ₹6.65 crore, in 2023. The consultancy attributed the decline to the changing product mix and greater demand for smaller, more affordable units rather than a broad-based correction in property prices.

“The report shows a greater share of smaller homes being sold even as average prices per square foot have risen. A lower total purchase price does not necessarily mean a lower price per square foot. The changing product mix is central to understanding those two trends,” Puri said, adding that the lower average ticket size should not be mistaken for a market-wide price correction. Puri said the market was “still in its launch-and-absorb phase, with the ready and secondary segment yet to mature”. The report showed that off-plan sales accounted for 94 per cent of residential transaction volume in January-August 2026, up from 73 per cent in 2020.

Infrastructure development in the region has supported demand. Dubai South’s master plan is designed to accommodate approximately one million residents and 500,000 jobs at full build-out. The AED 128 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport was approved in April 2024, with its first operational phase targeted for 2032. The airport is set to accommodate 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo annually. The rental market in the area has also expanded, with average annual rent rising from AED 34,534, or ₹8.93 lakh, in 2020 to AED 82,063, or ₹21.22 lakh, in January-August 2026, the report said. Rental transaction volume grew four-fold compared with 2020 levels.

Land sales figures also indicated that the launch pipeline remains resilient. Commercial transaction value rose from AED 0.06 billion, or ₹155 crore, in 2020 to AED 5.46 billion, or ₹14,120 crore, in 2025, with land accounting for 97 per cent of the 2025 total. Developers purchased a further AED 2 billion, or ₹5,172 crore, worth of land in the first eight months of 2026. Looking ahead, the report identified 38,116 units scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2029, more than 3.5 times the 10,813 units delivered between 2016 and 2026 so far. Scheduled handovers are expected to peak at 16,094 units in 2028. While the region remains an attractive investment destination, Puri cautioned that the “concentrated delivery period will test absorption, with sustained demand needed to keep pace with supply”.