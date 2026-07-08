Dutch prosecutors summon Tata Steel over alleged air pollution offences

Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday said they had decided to summon Tata Steel IJmuiden BV over suspected multiple criminal offences, including the "intentional and unlawful" release of harmful substances into the air, which may have had adverse consequences for public health.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) said Tata Steel was suspected of violating its duty of care, including carrying out insufficient maintenance, acting without a permit, and failing to report a number of incidents involving raw coke.

The prosecutors said the criminal investigation was launched following a complaint filed by a lawyer on behalf of more than 800 complainants.

The investigation was conducted by the Intelligence and Investigation Service of the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT-IOD). The environmental criminal investigation unit of The Hague police and the Central Environmental Management Service Rijnmond (DCMR) also provided inputs. After reviewing the case file, the Public Prosecution Service said the criminal investigation had provided sufficient grounds to initiate criminal proceedings against the company and bring the case before the court. In addition to the prosecution of Tata Steel, a separate investigation is under way to examine whether individuals in managerial roles may be personally liable, it added. However, the Public Prosecution Service decided to summon the company now to ensure progress in the criminal case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 20, 2026, at the Amsterdam District Court, when the Public Prosecution Service will announce the charges being brought against Tata Steel. Tata Steel responds Tata Steel Netherlands said the decision by the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute Tata Steel IJmuiden (TSIJ) for “allowing undercooked coke to occur” at coke and gas plants (KGF) 1 and 2 and for not reporting this in a timely manner deeply affected the company. TSIJ said it had for some time been engaged in discussions with the North Sea Canal Area Environmental Service, the relevant supervisory authority, regarding the occurrence of so-called "undercooked coke".

The company said it seeks to minimise undercooked coke, but that it may occasionally be technically unavoidable in an industrial production process of this scale, involving around 135,000 batches (pushes) a year. Therefore, an absolute guarantee to prevent undercooked coke can never be given, it added. TSIJ said it had been engaged in detailed technical discussions on the issue with the Environmental Service and, based on those discussions and the measures taken, had implemented "substantial and tangible improvements" since 2020. As a result, the number of instances of undercooked coke has been reduced by 98 per cent. Between January 2020 and May 2026, such incidents averaged less than 0.011 per cent, which the company said was below the industry average.