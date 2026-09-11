Ecom firms face higher compliance burden under new consumer rules: Industry

India’s e-commerce companies are expected to face a higher compliance burden under new consumer protection rules, industry executives said. The Department of Consumer Affairs on Thursday amended the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, to address emerging concerns in online commerce, strengthen consumer safeguards and balance ease of doing business. The amended rules introduce a more transparent regulatory framework and will come into force on January 1, 2027.

Industry executives said consumer trust and greater transparency are important as e-commerce becomes a larger part of retail, and the industry should be accountable for the experience it creates for consumers.

“Where I think the Government should be careful is in making the framework too prescriptive for marketplace businesses,” said an industry executive.

A key provision of the amended rules requires every e-commerce entity to become a partner in the convergence process of the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), strengthening the integration of e-commerce platforms with the national consumer grievance redressal mechanism. During 2025, the NCH received 17,71,622 grievances, of which 5,11,196, or around 29 per cent, related to the e-commerce sector.

For example, requiring disclosure of the relative weight of ranking parameters could go beyond transparency and get into how a platform operates its commercial algorithms. Similarly, the 30-day lowest-price requirement needs to recognise that on a marketplace, the price is set by individual sellers and can change frequently.

“Can a smaller player do it? The answer is no,” said an executive. “So smaller players would need to have more people to look at the consumer affairs website, to check if there are any complaints against them. A startup cannot do that.”

Industry executives said large e-commerce companies have already put in place much of the infrastructure needed to comply with the amended rules, but the requirements could prove more challenging for smaller players and startups. In particular, smaller companies may struggle to monitor consumer affairs portals and respond to grievances within the stipulated timelines, while larger platforms can often resolve complaints within 48 hours or less.

The amended rules also prohibit the manipulation of search results in a way that misleads users or affects the relevance of results to their search queries.

Sponsored listings must be identified through clear and prominent disclosures. Where a price reduction is announced, both the reduced price and the prior price must be displayed, with the prior price defined as the lowest price at which the goods or services were offered during the 30 days preceding the announcement.