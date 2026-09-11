Ecom firms face higher compliance burden under new consumer rules: Industry

For example, requiring disclosure of the relative weight of ranking parameters could go beyond transparency and get into how a platform operates its commercial algorithms. Similarly, the 30-day lowest-price requirement needs to recognise that on a marketplace, the price is set by individual sellers and can change frequently.
A key provision of the amended rules requires every e-commerce entity to become a partner in the convergence process of the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), strengthening the integration of e-commerce platforms with the national consumer grievance redressal mechanism. During 2025, the NCH received 17,71,622 grievances, of which 5,11,196, or around 29 per cent, related to the e-commerce sector.