Ecom order volumes rise 31% in first week of festival sales: Unicommerce

The initial phase of shopping during the festival season showed healthy consumer momentum, with ecommerce (ecom) order volumes climbing 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by a rise in order volumes in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, according to the latest analysis by cloud-based commerce solutions provider Unicommerce.

The rise in order numbers was accompanied by a 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in total gross merchandise value (GMV), confirming higher overall spending across digital storefronts. In the same period, average order value (AoV) decreased by 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

The analysis is based on over 33 million order items processed by Unicommerce’s platform Uniware during the first week of the Diwali festival season sales in 2025 (September 22-28) and 2026 (October 7-13).