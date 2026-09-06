Centre rebuts 'no takers' reports on Rs 37,500 cr coal gasification scheme

The Ministry of Coal on Saturday rejected media reports that the Centre’s ₹37,500 crore scheme to promote surface coal and lignite gasification has failed to attract applicants, saying such conclusions are premature as the first application window remains open until September 7.

The ministry said Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL) and NTPC Limited have already submitted their applications through the online portal, while other prospective applicants are at various stages of project preparation and finalising their proposals.

“The assertion that the Scheme has received ‘no takers’ is factually incorrect,” the ministry said, adding that the number of applications received in the first round cannot be assessed conclusively until the application window closes on September 7.

The clarification comes after media reports suggesting that the scheme had not attracted applications despite the government’s efforts to promote coal gasification. The ministry said the scheme is still at an early stage of implementation and that assessing its success based on the status of applications before the closure of the first window would be premature. The scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on May 13, 2026, with a total financial outlay of ₹37,500 crore. It seeks to accelerate coal and lignite gasification and promote the conversion of domestic coal and lignite into higher-value products such as syngas, methanol, ammonia and urea.

The government has conducted roadshows in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai since the scheme was approved to encourage participation from potential project developers. A request for proposal was issued on July 7, followed by the launch of an online application portal, while a pre-application conference was held on July 20 to address queries on eligibility requirements and the application process. The ministry said the relatively lengthy preparation process for such projects also needs to be taken into account. Prospective applicants have to prepare pre-feasibility reports, assess technology options, identify coal, lignite and other feedstock arrangements, evaluate project economics, and prepare detailed project proposals.

Importantly, the September 7 deadline is not the only opportunity for companies to participate. The scheme has been structured with rolling application rounds, with the next round opening from the day after one round closes and remaining open for two months. The mechanism, according to the ministry, has been designed to ensure that companies requiring additional time for project preparation are not excluded from the scheme. The government expects the scheme to catalyse investments of around ₹2.5 trillion to ₹3 trillion across nearly 25 projects and generate about 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The initiative is also expected to contribute to the government's broader target of establishing 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030, while reducing dependence on imported feedstock by encouraging greater use of domestic coal and lignite for producing value-added products.