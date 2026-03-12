Edible oil rates rose by ₹1-4 per kg in the last week amid West Asia crisis

Edible oil prices have started inching upwards in the domestic retail markets ever since the West Asia crisis broke out, both due to a jump in global palm and soybean oil rates, trailing crude oil, and also because of disruption in supplies of some of them.

Traders said the escalation in landed prices of major oils in India is not much due to any logistical bottleneck but mostly on account of a spike in crude oil rates.

India largely purchases crude palm oil, crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil from international markets, which together make up almost 89–90 per cent of total vegetable oils imported into India, which totalled 16.01 million tonnes in November–October 2025.