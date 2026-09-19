EIL expects order boost as Gulf seeks to bypass Strait of Hormuz

EIL expects order boost as Gulf seeks to bypass Hormuz State-run Engineers India Ltd (EIL) expects increased order inflows from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as they step up infrastructure development to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, Chairman and Managing Director Atul Gupta said on Friday.

“There has been a slowdown in order inflows from the region (West Asia) as they were busy with restoration activities, but we feel that, in Q3 and Q4, they will accelerate the construction of infrastructure that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

We have already shown interest in these projects,” Gupta said at a press conference after the annual general meeting. The projects would likely involvethe construction of pipelines, terminals, ports and strategic storage reserves.