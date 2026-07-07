El Niño drives 6.3 GW decline in India's June hydropower generation: S&P

India’s hydropower generation fell by 6.3 gigawatts (Gw) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in June 2026, accounting for almost half of the 13 Gw decline in key Asian markets due to El Niño, according to a report by S&P Global.
According to the analytics firm, the decline is consistent with the expected impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns and reservoir inflows across Asia. “Current El Niño-adjusted outlook assumptions continue to show lower hydropower utilisation rates than the non-event case across several markets in Q3FY26 (equivalent to Q2FY27 in India), particularly in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines,” the report said.
“In India, a 24.3 Gw rise Y-o-Y in power demand, combined with a 6.3 Gw decline in hydropower generation and a 0.8 Gw reduction in gas-fired output, was balanced by a 20.7 Gw increase in coal-fired generation, while solar and wind generation rose by a combined 9.4 Gw in June,” the report said.
Hydropower is one of the most flexible sources of power generation, as unlike solar and wind, it can rapidly respond to changes in demand and fluctuations in renewable output, thereby, helping maintain grid balance during peak power demand periods.
The flexibility gap created will need to be bridged by dispatchable generation sources, with coal emerging as the primary replacement source alongside growing solar, wind, and gas generation.