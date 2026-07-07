El Niño drives 6.3 GW decline in India's June hydropower generation: S&P

India’s hydropower generation fell by 6.3 gigawatts (Gw) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in June 2026, accounting for almost half of the 13 Gw decline in key Asian markets due to El Niño, according to a report by S&P Global.

According to the analytics firm, the decline is consistent with the expected impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns and reservoir inflows across Asia. “Current El Niño-adjusted outlook assumptions continue to show lower hydropower utilisation rates than the non-event case across several markets in Q3FY26 (equivalent to Q2FY27 in India), particularly in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines,” the report said.

“In India, a 24.3 Gw rise Y-o-Y in power demand, combined with a 6.3 Gw decline in hydropower generation and a 0.8 Gw reduction in gas-fired output, was balanced by a 20.7 Gw increase in coal-fired generation, while solar and wind generation rose by a combined 9.4 Gw in June,” the report said.