El Niño drives India's July power demand to a record high: Crisil report

India’s power demand surged 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in July to around 171 billion units (BU)—the highest recorded for any month—as an El Niño-triggered rainfall deficit boosted demand for cooling equipment, a report by Crisil Intelligence published on Tuesday said.

In comparison, India’s power demand in July last year had increased just 2.6 per cent, the report said.

The month also saw the second-highest peak power demand on record at 270 gigawatts (GW), Crisil Intelligence said. It was around 22 per cent higher than the peak of 221 GW recorded in the same month last year.

For the April-July period, India’s power demand increased around 9.1 per cent on-year this fiscal against -0.5 per cent last fiscal, the report added.

India’s rainfall deficit at 15% India received 15 per cent below-normal rainfall between June 1 and July 29, with the northwest, central and southern regions recording deficits of 10 per cent, 1 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, the Crisil Intelligence report said. The report highlighted that in states where the rainfall deficit was higher, power demand also saw a sharper increase. “Karnataka recorded a rainfall deficit of 27-29 per cent, which led to a 21 per cent on-year increase in power demand, while the rainfall deficit in Rajasthan was at 10-20 per cent, resulting in a 23 per cent rise in demand.”

Power generation jumps India’s power generation increased around 10 per cent Y-o-Y to 182 billion units (BU) in July, tracking the rise in power demand, the report said. “Except gas and hydro, all major fuels saw an on-year increase in power generation,” it added. While renewable energy (RE) generation increased around 10 per cent YoY in July, hydropower generation declined around 14 per cent, primarily due to weak rainfall, the report said. The increase in RE generation was mainly driven by a rise in capacity additions, with India adding 13.2 GW of RE capacity, including small hydro, in the first quarter of FY2026-27.