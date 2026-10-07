Electric PV sales nearly double in September; e-two-wheeler sales rise 89%

Electric passenger vehicle (e-PV) retail sales nearly doubled in September, while electric two-wheeler (e-2W) sales rose almost 89 per cent, with rising penetration in both segments signalling that EV growth is increasingly outpacing the broader vehicle market.

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), e-PV retail sales rose 94.6 per cent year-on-year to 36,108 units in September, and 17.6 per cent sequentially. The faster growth compared with the overall passenger vehicle market pushed EV penetration to 8.5 per cent, up sharply from 5.7 per cent a year ago and 7.6 per cent in August.

FADA president Sai Giridhar said September marked the highest-ever monthly EV retail sales in India, with 333,634 vehicles sold across categories, up 74 per cent year-on-year, and overall EV penetration rising to around 13 per cent from 10 per cent a year ago. He pointed out that unlike the broader automobile market, where September growth benefited from a weak year-ago base, EV sales represented an absolute monthly record.

“Electric vehicles did not merely grow against last year — they set a new all-time high,” Giridhar said. The growth in electric cars is also becoming more broad-based. While Tata Motors remains the clear market leader, Mahindra & Mahindra has rapidly scaled up its electric portfolio, while newer entrants and launches from VinFast, Kia and Maruti Suzuki have widened the choice available to buyers. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles retailed 14,791 EVs, up 100.7 per cent year-on-year, while M&M nearly doubled its volumes to 7,780 units. Together, the two accounted for around 63 per cent of e-PV sales in September. JSW MG Motor India, the third-largest player, sold 5,242 units, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year. VinFast sold 2,964 units, while Kia's volumes more than doubled to 1,262 units. Maruti Suzuki, which entered the electric PV market this year, retailed 1,104 units in September, down 21.8 per cent sequentially.

The two-wheeler market is seeing an even more pronounced competitive shift. Electric two-wheeler volumes are expanding rapidly, but much of the incremental growth is now coming from established motorcycle and scooter manufacturers rather than EV-first companies. E-2W registrations rose 88.7 per cent year-on-year to a record 207,314 units in September, substantially faster than the 33.1 per cent growth in the overall two-wheeler market. EV penetration consequently increased to 11.6 per cent from 8.2 per cent a year earlier. Giridhar said the record was being driven by the mass market, with more than one in nine two-wheelers retailed during September now electric. He attributed the momentum to festive demand, improving running-cost economics, a widening choice of models and policy support from PM E-DRIVE and state schemes. “This is no longer a subsidy-led story; it is a demand-led one,” he said.

TVS Motor led the e-2W market with 54,037 units, more than double last year's level, followed by Bajaj Auto at 48,429 units, up 138.9 per cent. Together, the two accounted for almost half of electric two-wheeler sales during the month. Ather Energy sold 30,533 units, up 55.6 per cent year-on-year, while Hero MotoCorp's electric volumes rose 83.2 per cent to 24,321 units. Ola Electric stood out as the only major e-2W manufacturer to shrink in an otherwise rapidly expanding market. Its registrations fell 3 per cent year-on-year to 13,451 units and declined 2.9 per cent sequentially, underscoring the shift in the competitive landscape towards established manufacturers.