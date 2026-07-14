TVS, Bajaj, Hero and Ather corner 96% of H1 e2W growth as Ola loses ground

India's electric two-wheeler market is increasingly tilting in favour of established manufacturers, with TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, along with EV-focused Ather Energy, accounting for nearly 96 per cent of the industry's incremental registrations during the first half of 2026. The data also suggests that, barring Ather, most new-age EV manufacturers remained marginal, even as former market leader Ola Electric continued to lose ground on a year-on-year basis.

Electric two-wheeler registrations rose 53.3 per cent to 970,993 units during January-June 2026 from 633,599 units in the corresponding period last year, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada). Of the net addition of 337,394 vehicles, TVS, Bajaj, Ather and Hero together contributed 322,621 units, or 95.6 per cent.

Their combined share of the market consequently increased by more than 10 percentage points — from 66.6 per cent in H1 2025 to 76.7 per cent in H1 2026 — indicating that growth is increasingly being captured by a handful of manufacturers with scale, established brands, and expanding distribution and service networks. The data also points to a widening divide within the EV-first cohort. While Ather strengthened its position, with registrations rising 91.1 per cent year-on-year to 169,020 units and its market share increasing to 17.4 per cent from 14 per cent, several other early EV entrants remained niche players despite the industry's rapid expansion. The data showed that River continued to scale up from a low base, but companies such as Okinawa, Hero Electric and Ampere together accounted for well below 1 per cent of H1 registrations, underscoring how market growth is increasingly being concentrated among a handful of established manufacturers and Ather.

Ola moved in the opposite direction. Its registrations declined 44.1 per cent year-on-year to 65,999 units during the half-year, reducing the company’s share from 18.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent. The contrast is also evident in the current pace of registrations. Ola averaged around 11,000 electric two-wheelers a month during H1 2026, compared with nearly 17,000 a month in CY2025. At the current pace, the company would register about 132,000 vehicles in 2026, around 35 per cent lower than the 204,527 units it retailed last year. By contrast, the industry averaged nearly 162,000 registrations a month in H1 2026, putting it on track for around 1.94 million units this year, about 45 per cent higher than in CY2025.

Ola has nevertheless shown signs of sequential stabilisation. Registrations increased from 7,808 units in January to 16,150 units in June, while its Q2 volume of 43,744 units was nearly double the 22,255 vehicles registered during Q1. The numbers point to a recovery from the exceptionally weak levels at the beginning of the year, though not yet to a restoration of market share. TVS remained the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, registering 251,438 units during H1 2026, up 65.7 per cent year-on-year. Its market share increased from 23.9 per cent to 25.9 per cent, and it accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the industry’s net volume addition — the largest contribution by any manufacturer.

The company had also guided for industry-beating growth. “We are confident that Q1, we will post a very good growth, better than the industry,” Radhakrishnan had told analysts after the March-quarter results. While TVS retained its leadership in the electric two-wheeler market, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp gathered stronger momentum through the first half. Bajaj's monthly registrations rose 63 per cent between January and June, compared with 30 per cent for TVS, narrowing the gap with the market leader to under 4,000 units in June from more than 9,500 units at the start of the year. Hero, meanwhile, more than tripled its H1 registrations year-on-year, taking its market share to 10.9 per cent from 5.4 per cent a year earlier.

Bajaj registered 218,089 vehicles, up 48 per cent, and contributed 70,682 units to the industry’s incremental volume. Although its H1 market share slipped marginally from 23.3 per cent to 22.5 per cent because Ather and Hero grew faster, Bajaj’s sequential momentum strengthened during the half. Its Q2 registrations were 16.6 per cent higher than in Q1, compared with a 7.3 per cent increase for TVS. Monthly registrations rose from 26,575 units in January to 43,306 in June, narrowing TVS’s monthly lead from 9,562 units to 3,758 units. Brokerage Motilal Oswal said Bajaj Auto's electric scooter business had “ramped up very well over the last few months”, particularly after the launch of the affordable Chetak C2501 in January. It said the company was targeting a leadership position in electric two-wheelers, aided by new launches and higher capacity.