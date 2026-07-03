Electricity spot prices jump 32% to ₹5.2/unit as June demand stays high

Electricity spot prices at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) jumped 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5.2 per unit in the day-ahead market (DAM) in June 2026, the country's largest power trading platform said. Surging electricity demand drove up prices in both the DAM and real-time market (RTM) segments.

The average market clearing price in the RTM segment stood at ₹4.4 per unit during the month, an increase of 17 per cent. Monthly electricity traded volume at the power exchange increased 12.5 per cent to 12,210 million units (MU).

The country's energy consumption reached 166.5 billion units (BUs) in June, reflecting an 11.6 per cent YoY growth due to heatwaves and the late onset of the monsoon. India witnessed its driest June in over a decade, with the southwest monsoon rainfall ending the month nearly 40 per cent below the long-period average.

For the first quarter of FY27, IEX achieved an electricity traded volume of 37,534 MU, marking a 15.9 per cent YoY increase. The MCP in the DAM stood at ₹5.1 per unit during the first quarter, up 15.7 per cent compared with the same period last fiscal. Similarly, the price in the RTM stood at ₹4.5 per unit during the quarter, up 13.8 per cent. During the quarter ended June 2026, India experienced hotter-than-normal summers marked by persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures. India's peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.8 GW in May 2026. The country's energy consumption touched 485.4 billion units (BUs) in the quarter, registering YoY growth of 8.8 per cent.