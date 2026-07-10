Elevated coal costs seen capping Q1 margin recovery for steel firms

Steel companies are likely to report weaker-than-expected margin recovery in the June quarter despite higher domestic steel prices, as elevated coking coal, freight and operating costs offset much of the benefit from improved realisations, according to a report by Equirus Securities. The brokerage expects blended realisations for its steel coverage universe to improve 5.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by domestic price hikes and annual contract price resets with automobile manufacturers. However, it estimates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne will rise only 17.5 per cent sequentially, or about Rs 2,015 per tonne, to Rs 13,521 per tonne.

The projected improvement is below market expectations of a sequential increase of Rs 2,500-3,000 per tonne in profitability. As a result, Equirus expects FY27 earnings downgrades across its steel coverage. "Higher coking coal costs, together with elevated freight and operating expenses, are likely to offset a significant part of the pricing benefit," the report said. Steel prices were mixed during the quarter. Flat steel prices increased 8.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 58,312 per tonne after sharp price hikes in April, supported by resilient domestic demand, higher coking coal costs, and elevated freight and power costs amid the West Asia conflict. However, prices moderated through the quarter, dragging down average realisations. Long steel prices, on the other hand, remained broadly flat sequentially as higher supply from secondary steel producers weighed on pricing. According to the report, long steel prices fell from Rs 60,266 per tonne in April to Rs 53,636 per tonne in June and are currently hovering around Rs 51,000 per tonne.

The brokerage expects sales volumes for its steel coverage universe to remain broadly flat year-on-year at 17.6 million tonnes, primarily due to the deconsolidation of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) from JSW Steel. Excluding the impact of BPSL, underlying sales volumes are expected to grow 4.6 per cent year-on-year. The report comes against the backdrop of India remaining a net importer of finished steel in the June quarter. Crude steel production rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 42.1 million tonnes, while finished steel consumption increased 8.3 per cent to 41.6 million tonnes. Finished steel imports jumped 49.1 per cent to 2.1 million tonnes, outpacing exports of 1.6 million tonnes. According to Equirus, elevated imports have begun weighing on domestic steel prices, with both flat and long product prices moderating since the end of May.

Among mining companies, Equirus expects iron ore producers to deliver another strong quarter. LMEL is projected to report nearly three-fold year-on-year Ebitda growth, supported by the continued ramp-up of mining operations and healthy earnings growth at TEIL. In contrast, NMDC's profitability is expected to remain broadly flat sequentially despite higher iron ore prices due to higher royalty outflows arising from the widening gap between production and dispatches. Coal India is expected to report another muted quarter, with dispatches rising 2.4 per cent year-on-year, although lower production is likely to reduce costs per tonne and offset inflationary pressures from higher explosives and diesel costs.