Energy diversification cushions India against Strait of Hormuz turmoil

Despite the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran on June 18 to end the conflict, carriers have preferred to use land routes from ports east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to industry experts. “Shipping lines had started calling at ports east of the Strait of Hormuz, such as Salalah, Khorfakkan, Sohar, and Jeddah, when the crisis began. Carriers don’t change their operating patterns so quickly, so there was no immediate decision to return to the strait after the ceasefire was announced,” said Sunil Vaswani, executive director at the Container Shipping Lines Association.
To secure energy supplies, Indian refiners have tied up major volumes from routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Russia now accounts for 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports, while the US has emerged as the biggest supplier of LPG and LNG since the West Asia crisis.