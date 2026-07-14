Energy diversification cushions India against Strait of Hormuz turmoil

Total crossings through the Strait of Hormuz rose to 17 on July 13, from 11 a day earlier, although traffic remained well below normal levels as the regional security environment continued to deteriorate, S&P Global Energy said. The modest increase in activity came despite a third consecutive night of US strikes against Iran and fresh Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, it added.

Meanwhile, experts had questioned the legality of the proposed transit charges on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying such a move could have faced legal and diplomatic challenges. “A levy of 20 per cent is very high. If a vessel is carrying cargo worth $150 million, is it expected to pay $30 million extra for transit? This seemed like a bargaining tactic by Trump, as Iran wants ownership of Hormuz. The United Nations clearly states that international waterways enjoy freedom of navigation, which means no one can charge a fee for the transit of vessels unless it is a man-made waterway. The US appeared to have no right to assert such authority,” said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities.