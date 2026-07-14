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Energy diversification cushions India against Strait of Hormuz turmoil

Despite the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran on June 18 to end conflict, carriers have preferred to use land routes from ports east of the Strait of Hormuz: Experts

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Shubhangi MathurDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
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India’s strategy of diversifying its energy sources and securing supplies through routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz is likely to shield the country from the recent turmoil in the strategic waterway. The uncertainty intensified after US President Donald Trump announced the reimposition of a blockade on Iranian ports and proposed a 20 per cent levy on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, describing the US as the “guardian” of the critical shipping lane. However, Trump later backed away from the proposed transit levy and instead called for trade deals with Gulf countries, according to news reports.
 
India, however, has secured adequate energy supplies for the near term, giving the government time to chart a strategy for future imports while safeguarding the country’s energy security. “We are well-stocked currently and have tied up energy supplies for the short term. We are not dependent on the Strait of Hormuz for supplies of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The situation is being monitored and reviewed,” said a senior government official.
 
Total crossings through the Strait of Hormuz rose to 17 on July 13, from 11 a day earlier, although traffic remained well below normal levels as the regional security environment continued to deteriorate, S&P Global Energy said. The modest increase in activity came despite a third consecutive night of US strikes against Iran and fresh Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, it added.
 
Meanwhile, experts had questioned the legality of the proposed transit charges on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, saying such a move could have faced legal and diplomatic challenges. “A levy of 20 per cent is very high. If a vessel is carrying cargo worth $150 million, is it expected to pay $30 million extra for transit? This seemed like a bargaining tactic by Trump, as Iran wants ownership of Hormuz. The United Nations clearly states that international waterways enjoy freedom of navigation, which means no one can charge a fee for the transit of vessels unless it is a man-made waterway. The US appeared to have no right to assert such authority,” said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities.
 
Despite the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran on June 18 to end the conflict, carriers have preferred to use land routes from ports east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to industry experts. “Shipping lines had started calling at ports east of the Strait of Hormuz, such as Salalah, Khorfakkan, Sohar, and Jeddah, when the crisis began. Carriers don’t change their operating patterns so quickly, so there was no immediate decision to return to the strait after the ceasefire was announced,” said Sunil Vaswani, executive director at the Container Shipping Lines Association.
 
To secure energy supplies, Indian refiners have tied up major volumes from routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Russia now accounts for 40 per cent of India’s crude oil imports, while the US has emerged as the biggest supplier of LPG and LNG since the West Asia crisis.
 
“India has already diversified its sourcing, with around 40 per cent of crude oil supplies coming from Russia. Supplies from the US have increased, and Venezuela has also entered the picture. Not only crude oil, but LNG and LPG supplies have also been diversified. Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also exporting through alternative routes,” said Jain. 
Strategic moves 
  • India has stocked up energy supplies for the short term
  • Russia accounts for 40% of India’s crude imports, US emerged as biggest LPG and LNG supplier
  • Total crossings through the Strait of Hormuz rose to 17 on July 13, from 11 a day before
  • Experts questioned the legality of 20% toll on transit, called it a bargaining tactic 
 
   

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Topics :energy sectorShipping industryCargo industry

First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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