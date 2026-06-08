Energy output up, adequate power available: Rajasthan Energy Minister

In addition, standalone BESS facilities are being planned at 33 Kilovolt (kV) substations and distribution transformers to ensure reliable power supply during periods of peak night-time demand. “This will enable surplus solar energy generated during the day to be stored and used during evening peak demand, while also improving voltage levels. Initially, the initiative will be launched as a pilot project across the three power distribution corporations and, based on the results, scaled up further,” Nagar said.