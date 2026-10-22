EPFO board may consider a hike in minimum pension at November 19 meeting

One of the likely discussion points is a hike in the minimum monthly pension under the EPS, the two people said. The government has provided a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month under the scheme since September 2014. Trade unions and pensioner associations have repeatedly sought a revision, arguing that the amount is inadequate given rising living costs. Some have demanded a minimum pension of ₹7,500 per month, along with dearness allowance.
The government has cited the financial sustainability of the pension fund as a key consideration in examining demands for a higher minimum pension. The Centre provides budgetary support to ensure the minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month, in addition to its contribution to the EPS.