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EPFO board may consider a hike in minimum pension at November 19 meeting

EPFO's Central Board of Trustees is likely to discuss raising the minimum monthly pension under EPS at its November 19 meeting in Gujarat, amid longstanding demands from pensioners and trade unions.

EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund
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EPFO, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Provident Fund
Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 11:00 PM IST
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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO’s) Central Board of Trustees (CBT) will hold its 240th meeting on November 19 in Gir, Gujarat, with a proposal to raise the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) likely to figure in the discussions, two people aware of the matter said. 
The Ministry of Labour and Employment communicated the date and venue to CBT members in a letter sent last week. The agenda for the meeting is yet to be finalised, the people added. 
The November 19 meeting will mark a departure from the board’s usual practice of holding meetings in New Delhi, generally at the EPFO headquarters in East Kidwai Nagar. The five most recent meetings were held in the capital, although the board has convened outside Delhi in the past, including in Guwahati in March 2022. 
One of the likely discussion points is a hike in the minimum monthly pension under the EPS, the two people said. The government has provided a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month under the scheme since September 2014.  Trade unions and pensioner associations have repeatedly sought a revision, arguing that the amount is inadequate given rising living costs. Some have demanded a minimum pension of ₹7,500 per month, along with dearness allowance. 
The government has cited the financial sustainability of the pension fund as a key consideration in examining dem­a­nds for a higher minimum pension. The Centre provides budgetary support to ensure the minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month, in addition to its contribution to the EPS. 
This follows the Centre’s decision last month to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, effective September 17. 
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a public address in February that the government would soon decide on raising the wage ceilings under the EPFO and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, as well as on increasing the minimum pension under the EPS. 
Email queries sent to the labour ministry and the EPFO remained unanswered until the time of going to press.
   

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Topics :EPFOProvident FundPensionsEPFO payroll count

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:00 PM IST

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