EPFO board may consider a hike in minimum pension at November 19 meeting

One of the likely discussion points is a hike in the minimum monthly pension under the EPS, the two people said. The government has provided a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month under the scheme since September 2014. Trade unions and pensioner associations have repeatedly sought a revision, arguing that the amount is inadequate given rising living costs. Some have demanded a minimum pension of ₹7,500 per month, along with dearness allowance.