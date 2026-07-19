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Escalation of conflicts in West Asia, Europe dims hopes of fuel price cuts

Escalating conflicts in West Asia and Europe are driving diesel refining margins higher, delaying fuel price cuts and increasing losses for Indian oil retailers

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this
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S Dinakar Hyderabad
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 11:07 PM IST
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Incessant attacks by Ukraine on Russian refineries, coupled with renewed hostilities between the United States (US) and Iran, are pushing petroleum product cracks — the profits made from processing crude oil into fuels and the reference point for Indian pump prices of petrol and diesel — to near-record levels. This points to rising underrecoveries and a longer wait for Indian motorists for a reduction in fuel prices, according to industry data and company sources.
 
“The kerosene and diesel complexes in Asia have entered rarefied territory,” said James Noel-Beswick, head of commodities at London-based Sparta. “August Singapore diesel cracks have gained dramatically, propelled by the twin forces of rapidly reducing Russian refinery runs and diesel exports, and the military escalations between the US, Iran and Israel and their effect on Strait of Hormuz traffic.” Both derivatives have moved into the top 0.5 per cent of values recorded over the past 10 years, he added.
 
Data from the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed the free-on-board (FoB) price of diesel (10 parts per million sulphur Arab Gulf gasoil) at $121.3 per barrel, while crude oil stood at $74.11 per barrel. Oil-marketing companies (OMCs) price transport fuels based on international product prices, not crude oil prices.
 
Platts, an oil pricing agency and part of S&P Global Energy, assessed the FoB Singapore 10 ppm gasoil front-month swap crack spread against the front-month Dubai swap — a measure of the product’s relative strength to the crude from which it is refined — at a 14-week high of $64.68 per barrel on July 14, compared with a record $72.94 per barrel on April 7 and a June average of $44.98 per barrel.
 
Attacks on Russia’s refining fleet — the world’s third-largest by capacity and second-largest exporter of refined products — have taken over 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline, tightening product markets. Throughput fell to 3.36 million bpd in early July, according to UK-based Energy Intelligence. Russia has barred exports of diesel and petrol and has now turned to India for supplies of the two fuels, industry sources said.
 
Rising underrecoveries
 
A surge in demand for petrol and diesel is adding to pressure on state-run OMCs, partly due to a weak monsoon and the need for diesel to power irrigation pumps. Preliminary July data from PPAC showed sales of diesel and petrol at state refiners, which account for the bulk of India’s domestic fuel supplies, surged more than 20 per cent year-on-year in the first fortnight of July.
 
“Demand has held firm, shielded by incomplete price pass-through, and we expect growth to moderate through H2 as price hikes and imported inflation bite, converging toward the pre-conflict trend in 2027,” said Esteban Moreno Cots, an analyst for refined products at Kpler. “India stands alone as Asia’s refined product demand growth engine as US-Iran hostilities reignite.”
 
While rising fuel demand bodes well for the economy, incomplete price pass-through remains a concern, senior OMC officials said. underrecoveries on petrol, diesel and LPG totalled more than ₹1.8 trillion in the April-June quarter, according to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. In Q1FY27, underrecoveries stood at ₹19,905 crore for petrol, ₹1.44 trillion for diesel, and ₹24,148 crore for LPG. Total losses, including earnings from refining and retail, on account of the war in West Asia stood at ₹74,781 crore until June 30, Puri said.
 
Product and crude prices surged in March and April after US and Israeli attacks on Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for more than a fifth of global oil and LNG supplies, before easing in June amid renewed hopes of a ceasefire. Washington's blockade of Hormuz last week has reduced vessel movement through the strait to single digits from around 140 before the war.
 
The supply loss is tightening the global diesel balance, Pamela Munger, head of market analysis at maritime intelligence agency Vortexa, said in a note dated July 17. “Any resupply from China looks uncertain,” Munger said. “While Beijing removed fuel export restrictions in July, they also maintained a requirement for refiners to keep product inventories above end-February levels.” 
Margin squeeze
  • Asian diesel and kerosene cracks are in the top 0.5% of levels recorded over the past 10 years
  • Attack on Russia’s refineries knocked over 4 million bpd of refining capacity offline
  • OMCs reported over ₹1.8 trillion in under-recoveries in Q1 FY27
  • OMCs’war-related losses stood at ₹74,781 crore as on June 30
  • Vesselmovement through the Strait of Hormuz now in single digits from about 140 ships before the conflict, tightening fuel supplies
 
   

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Topics :Fuel pricesPetrol pricesDiesel prices

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

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