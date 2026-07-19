Escalation of conflicts in West Asia, Europe dims hopes of fuel price cuts

“Demand has held firm, shielded by incomplete price pass-through, and we expect growth to moderate through H2 as price hikes and imported inflation bite, converging toward the pre-conflict trend in 2027,” said Esteban Moreno Cots, an analyst for refined products at Kpler. “India stands alone as Asia’s refined product demand growth engine as US-Iran hostilities reignite.”
While rising fuel demand bodes well for the economy, incomplete price pass-through remains a concern, senior OMC officials said. underrecoveries on petrol, diesel and LPG totalled more than ₹1.8 trillion in the April-June quarter, according to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. In Q1FY27, underrecoveries stood at ₹19,905 crore for petrol, ₹1.44 trillion for diesel, and ₹24,148 crore for LPG. Total losses, including earnings from refining and retail, on account of the war in West Asia stood at ₹74,781 crore until June 30, Puri said.