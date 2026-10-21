Essar Ports gets LoA for ₹2,276 crore Tuna Tekra terminal in Gujarat

Essar Ports has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) for the development of a multipurpose cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra, Kandla, Gujarat, on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the company announced on Wednesday.

Essar Ports emerged as the highest bidder through a global competitive bidding process.

The total cost of the project is Rs 2,276.06 crore, comprising an investment of Rs 1,552.57 crore by Essar Ports and Rs 723.49 crore by DPA. Tuna Tekra is a satellite facility off the coast of Kandla in Gujarat.

The proposed terminal will have an annual cargo-handling capacity of 18.33 million tonnes and comprise four berths, each measuring 300 metres, providing an aggregate berth length of 1,200 metres. The facility is designed to accommodate Cape-size vessels of up to 170,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT), with a draft capability of up to 18 metres, the company said.