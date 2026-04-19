Establish 'GST-like' industrial land council for dispute resolution: CII

Industry lobby CII has proposed the establishment of National Industrial Land Council (NILC), modelled on GST framework, to set national standards, harmonize land-related regulations across states, monitor implementation, and act as a dispute-resolution body.

The recommendation is part of a report, "CII Land Mission: Framework to Reform Industrial Land Management in India", led by T V Narendran, Tata Steel Managing Director and Past President, CII.

It outlines a roadmap to address structural and procedural bottlenecks in India's industrial land ecosystem. A key recommendation of the report is the creation of a unified, GIS-enabled National Industrial Land Bank, offering real-time information on land availability, zoning status, utilities, environmental constraints, encumbrances, and title clarity.

Such a platform would significantly enhance transparency and enable informed, faster investment decisions. The report also draws attention to the wide inter-state variation in stamp duty and registration charges, which CII said, significantly escalates upfront project costs and distorts investment decisions across geographies. It has therefore, recommended the adoption of a uniform, nationally guided stamp duty for industrial land, aimed at reducing transaction costs, improving predictability, and ensuring that investment location choices are driven by economic fundamentals rather than regulatory arbitrage. Industrial land remains a foundational input for manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and logistics. However, the current landscape across states is characterised by fragmented processes, regulatory complexity, unclear land titles, delayed possession, and underutilisation of allotted parcels, said CII.

These challenges significantly increase the cost of capital, delay project commissioning, and undermine investor confidence, particularly for MSMEs and greenfield investments, it observed. The report also advocates for a fully integrated digital single-window system for industrial land applications. This system would consolidate approvals across departments, standardise documentation, enable real-time tracking, and introduce clear service-level agreements (SLAs), including deemed approvals for non-sensitive clearances. Assigning a designated case owner for each application would further improve accountability and reduce inter-departmental delays. "The challenge in industrial land is not only acquisition, but readiness and utilisation. Even after allotment, projects get stuck due to possession issues, infrastructure gaps, unclear titles, and prolonged downstream approvals. The Land Mission proposals focus on end-to-end reform, right from clean land banks and faster acquisition to utilisation norms, dispute resolution, and institutional accountability," Narendran stated.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII stated that India's manufacturing ambitions under Make in India, National Industrial Corridors, renewable energy expansion, and modern logistics cannot be realised unless industrial land becomes predictable, transparent, and investment ready. "The CII Land Mission provides a practical, implementation-oriented framework that respects social safeguards while enhancing time efficiency, predictability and coordination across the land value chain," he said. To address legal uncertainty and litigation risks, CII recommends nationwide digitisation of land records, GIS-linked cadastral mapping, survey-level authentication prior to allotment, and the introduction of title insurance for large industrial parcels. These measures are aimed at strengthening due diligence, improving financing access, and reducing disputes that often surface during project execution.