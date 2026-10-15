Ethanol supplies top 9.87 bn litres by Sep, grain feedstocks lead: AIDA

India's cumulative ethanol receipts reached 9.87 billion litres by the end of September in the current supply year, with grain-based feedstocks accounting for more than 71 per cent of the total, the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) said on Thursday.

Receipts by oil marketing companies stood at 9.87 billion litres in Ethanol Supply Year 2025-26 (November-October), against a total contracted allocation of 11.97 billion litres, or 82.5 per cent fulfilment, AIDA said in a statement.

Grain-based feedstocks supplied 7.05 billion litres, or 71.4 per cent of receipts, against an allocation of 9.08 billion litres, a fulfilment rate of 77.6 per cent.

Maize was the largest single contributor at 4.13 billion litres, or over 41 per cent of total receipts, against an allocation of 6.14 billion litres.