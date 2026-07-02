European heat wave fails to deter Indian travellers' summer holiday plans

Indians are a resilient lot, say travel firms, pointing to the continuing trend of choosing Europe for their summer holidays despite one of the harshest heat waves hitting the continent, leaving nearly 1,300 people dead, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

"What we are actually seeing on the ground isn't a shift away from Europe, but rather a smart recalibration of how people travel. Around one in five of our customers are actively adjusting their plans to adapt — whether that means swapping a walking tour in Rome for the cooler coastal vibes of the French Riviera, shifting itineraries towards Northern Europe and the Alps, or simply locking in flexible dates," said Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and co-founder of travel aggregator EaseMyTrip, adding that the platform was still seeing steady growth in bookings to Europe.

Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president, air and hotel business, Yatra Online, said that despite temperatures climbing to record levels, the platform had not observed any significant spike in cancellations for Europe-bound travel, even as travellers gradually shifted their preferences to cooler destinations. "We are seeing incremental interest in cooler European destinations such as Switzerland, the UK and Scandinavia, alongside continued momentum for Asian destinations that offer shorter travel durations and better value. Travellers are increasingly evaluating these alternatives while planning their international holidays," he said. Pallavi Saxena, chief marketing and revenue officer at Cleartrip, observed similar trends at the Flipkart-backed platform.

"We are not seeing any meaningful impact on travel demand on account of the heat wave. If anything, the numbers tell a different story: Indians are travelling, and travelling with intent. Europe remains firmly on the Indian traveller's radar. Demand for Spain, Switzerland, Italy and France has held strong through this season," she said. Saxena added that the West Asia conflict had added a layer of caution for some travellers, but with aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices gradually normalising, the momentum is expected to hold and strengthen in the coming months. Europe is one of the most sought-after destinations for India's outbound tourist market, with about 4 million Indians travelling to the continent in 2024, according to tourism ministry data. India's total outbound travel in 2024 stood at more than 30 million. Data for 2025 are not yet available.