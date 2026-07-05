EV startups seek level playing field under PLI scheme; knock on govt's door

A group of new-age electric vehicle (EV) industry leaders, including Ather Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta, Aravind Mani (co-founder and chief executive officer, River Mobility), Saurav Kumar (founder and chief executive officer, Euler Motors), Mohal Lalbhai (founder and chief executive officer, Matter), and Dinesh Arjun (co-founder and chief executive officer, Raptee), jointly met Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday, batting for bringing new-age businesses within the ambit of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

"New-age, pure EV businesses are leading with investments, capacity creation, jobs generated, and are now rapidly becoming the largest players in each segment. We had a very productive discussion on how bringing new-age businesses within the ambit of PLI schemes can truly fast-track this even further, particularly exports, and give them the much-needed boost and, more importantly, a level playing field," Mehta said on a social media platform.