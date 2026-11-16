Exclude M2M UPI payment from MDR: FMCG distributors urge FM Sitharaman

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors’ body, has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to exclude merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions from the proposed MDR (merchant discount rate) framework and also examine the goods and services tax (GST) implications on MDR charges.

The AICPDF said that GST on MDR charges would create an additional financial burden on traders operating with extremely thin margins and requested the government to review the same.

“We request that a formal consultation be organised with all stakeholders concerned, including trade associations, retailers, distributors, payment service providers, and other relevant representatives, so that the practical implications of the proposed charges could be properly understood before any implementation decision is taken,” the Federation said in its letter reviewed by Business Standard.

This letter comes on the back of reports that the implementation of MDR would take place after Diwali.

In its letter, the distributors’ body explained that roughly 65 per cent of consumer payments to retailers and 40-45 per cent of retailer-to-distributor credit bill payments are settled via UPI (Unified Payments Interface), adding that additional charges of any kind at either level could hurt the financial viability of both groups.

The Federation has asked the government to defer the implementation of MDR until the concerns raised by the trading community have been examined.