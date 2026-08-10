The government is considering restricting the amount of sugarcane used for ethanol in the season beginning October to boost sugar output and try to calm record prices, two government and two industry sources said.

Reduced rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka, India’s biggest sugarcane-producing states, has raised concerns about next year’s sugar output, the sources said. They declined to be named because the deliberations are not public.

Prioritising sugar supplies over ethanol could help India avoid sugar imports by boosting domestic supplies as production falls, they said. A decision on the issue could be made by the end of next month.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Roughly 3 million metric tonnes of sugar at stake Mills diverted about 3 million metric tonnes of sugar, or around 10 per cent of total output, to ethanol production during the current year ending in September. Restricting that diversion next season could add a similar volume to domestic sugar supplies, offsetting the expected drop in output due to weak rains in the biggest cane-growing states, the sources said. Indian sugar prices have risen about 10 per cent over the past month to a record high and are expected to remain elevated for at least the next three months as supplies tighten and demand gathers pace during the Indian festival season, when people travel more, Reuters reported last week.

To keep its programme of blending 20 per cent ethanol into petrol on track, the government would need to increase the use of corn and rice for ethanol production to offset the reduced amount from sugarcane. Corn and rice stocks are ample. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said mills would be asked to stop producing ethanol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses, a by-product with a relatively high sugar content. Mills would instead be allowed to produce ethanol mainly from C-heavy molasses, a by-product left after most of the sugar has been extracted, they said.