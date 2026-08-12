Exim Bank projects India's merchandise exports to grow 17.6% in Q2FY27

State-owned Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Wednesday estimated that India’s total merchandise exports would grow 17.6 per cent year-on-year to $131.2 billion in the July-September period.

“Despite global uncertainties, the growth in exports could be as a result of increasing geographical diversification along with favourable prospects arising from recent trade agreements with major trading partners, supported by buoyant demand in partner countries,” said the bank.

Exim Bank estimated that non-oil exports would grow 20.3 per cent to $113.8 billion during the second quarter, while non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports are estimated to rise 20.5 per cent to $105.8 billion during the same period.